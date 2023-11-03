Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $71.55 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $464,554.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.