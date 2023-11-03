Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,688 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

