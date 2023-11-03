Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,581 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 4,267.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 184,584 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in FIGS by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $29,617.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,182.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,217,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $29,617.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,182.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,805 shares of company stock valued at $896,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $946.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

