Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,164 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,332,000 after purchasing an additional 410,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,233 shares of company stock worth $2,165,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

