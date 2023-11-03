Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

