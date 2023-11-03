Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess
MarketAxess Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $221.40 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.