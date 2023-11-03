Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.64.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

