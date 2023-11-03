Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $408,000 Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

