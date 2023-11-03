Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 203.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.53. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

