Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000.
AXS Green Alpha ETF Price Performance
Shares of NXTE opened at $26.70 on Friday. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.
AXS Green Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AXS Green Alpha ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.