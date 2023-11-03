Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $420,000 in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDV. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,740,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,552,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,894,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,168,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDV opened at $22.30 on Friday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

