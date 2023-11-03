Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $23,316,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $432,000.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

