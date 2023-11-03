Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.
Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
PXE stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.
About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
