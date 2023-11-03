Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

PXE stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.