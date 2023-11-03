Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 151,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 125,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $1,734,200.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,253,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,855,531.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 207,448 shares of company stock worth $2,868,965.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BCAT opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

