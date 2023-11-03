Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 78,424 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 713.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.27. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

