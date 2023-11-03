Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,721 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 4,076.8% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,662,000 after buying an additional 2,344,168 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

