Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,656 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $15,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $8,367,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 125,261 shares during the last quarter.

WGO opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

