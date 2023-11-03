Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,362 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $375,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

GGN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

