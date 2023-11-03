Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $423,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,227.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $3,005,602. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

