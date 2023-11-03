Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,818.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,207 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
NYSE:CDAY opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.43.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
