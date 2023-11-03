Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,406,818.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,207 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

