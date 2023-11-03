Réal Plourde Sells 40,000 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Réal Plourde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.49, for a total value of C$2,979,400.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52 week low of C$36.90 and a 52 week high of C$52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.