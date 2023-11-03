Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 58.74%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USAS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $54.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 183.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

