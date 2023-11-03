Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 642,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $742.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

