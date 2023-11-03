Reviewing Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -637.97% -163.55% -124.25%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 130.05 -$3.93 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.70 million 10.83 -$32.66 million ($1.64) -1.77

Metro One Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 5.52, suggesting that its stock price is 452% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metro One Telecommunications beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

