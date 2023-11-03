Reviewing Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Safehold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 10.68% 5.91% 1.35% Safehold -63.25% -0.30% -0.11%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $276.20 million 2.66 -$9.26 million $1.13 25.29 Safehold $309.06 million 3.44 $421.29 million ($7.64) -2.18

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Safehold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 163.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Safehold pays out -9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Residential Trust and Safehold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Safehold 0 2 4 0 2.67

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.11%. Safehold has a consensus target price of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 73.42%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Safehold.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Safehold on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.