Richard D. Fairbank Sells 3,891 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE COF opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.36.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

