Richard Lord Sells 2,600 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total transaction of C$108,853.42.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

TSE RCH opened at C$42.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.09. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.90 and a 1 year high of C$45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1315519 EPS for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

