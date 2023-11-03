Robert C. Kreidler Acquires 10,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Kreidler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,675.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TrueBlue Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE TBI opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.07 million, a PE ratio of -73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 629.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 22.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 46.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth $129,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

