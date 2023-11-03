Robert Harold Geddes Buys 250,000 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$746,675.00.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61. The stock has a market cap of C$477.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.11.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$432.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.35 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4503546 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESI

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.