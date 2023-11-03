Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $48.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of PCH opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

