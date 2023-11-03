Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $200.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $207.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

RGEN stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $212.17.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Repligen by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Repligen by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 24.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

