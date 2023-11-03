Salvatore Catalano Purchases 1,280,000 Shares of Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) Stock

Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL – Get Free Report) insider Salvatore Catalano purchased 1,280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$704,000.00 ($448,407.64).

Quantum Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Quantum Graphite Company Profile

Quantum Graphite Limited engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and manufacture of flake graphite and related products in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Uley Graphite project located on the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia. It also offers Li-ion electrical based batteries and long duration deep energy storage batteries utilizing the thermal energy storage technologies.

