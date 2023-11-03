Salvatore Catalano Purchases 1,280,000 Shares of Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) Stock

Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL – Get Free Report) insider Salvatore Catalano purchased 1,280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$704,000.00 ($448,407.64).
Quantum Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Quantum Graphite Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Graphite
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.