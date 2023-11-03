Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOAGY. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4 %

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOAGY opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $95.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

