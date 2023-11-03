Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.