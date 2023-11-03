SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Natixis purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.89. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,091 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.