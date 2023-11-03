Sei Investments Co Acquires 1,240,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 36.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

