Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2023

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on SELB. StockNews.com began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SELB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.84. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.