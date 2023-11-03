Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on SELB. StockNews.com began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.84. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

