Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sight Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences Trading Up 8.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,092,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,143 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.53. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.97.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.