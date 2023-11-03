Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Critical Analysis

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A QuantaSing Group -3.58% N/A -12.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $11.32 million 1.47 -$20.91 million N/A N/A QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.32 -$15.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and QuantaSing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

QuantaSing Group has a consensus target price of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 303.69%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology beats QuantaSing Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

(Get Free Report)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.