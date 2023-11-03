Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.17.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNA stock opened at $263.22 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $215.55 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

