Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOVO. William Blair lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,979,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,979,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,013,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,716,665.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,450. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.04. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

