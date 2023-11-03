SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,196,000 after buying an additional 16,574,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 122,569 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,793,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

