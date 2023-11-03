Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Sansom bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,689,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 479,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,532 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 290,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 184,444 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.92. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

