State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

STT stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

