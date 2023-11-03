Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

STLD stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

