Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $3.70

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.70 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STEM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE:STEM opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Stem has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

