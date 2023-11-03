Stephanie C. Bush Sells 5,000 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

