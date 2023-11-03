Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 53,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,344,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 325,570 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 62.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.