Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Buy

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $412.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAIA. Barclays lowered their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.12.

Saia Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $377.62 on Wednesday. Saia has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.40 and a 200-day moving average of $359.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

