Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Stoke Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stoke Therapeutics
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.