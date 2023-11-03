Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

